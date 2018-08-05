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Climate Science DEBUNKED: Climate Science Is Not Science!
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93 views • August 05, 2018
A clip from Tales From SYL Ranch in which the Fandi Master explains the Scientific Method -- and then demolishes climate "science" !
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Most reviewers do "snap reviews," made at the end of the episode. The Fandi Master goes deeper, using his theatrical background to "peel back the curtain."
He gives thoughtful reviews that delve into direction, lighting, cinematography, acting ... everything that went into making you feel the way you did.
Not just HOW you felt, but WHY.
Join live and interact with the Fandi Master through chat! He'll discuss anything from Flash Gordon serials to the importance of posture and Triumph Doreen bras in modern cosplay!
Most importantly, the Fandi Master asks the question: "Is it any good?"
Tales From SYL Ranch is live on YouTube and Twitch Mondays at:
North America:
- Eastern: 9pm
- Central: 8pm
- Mountain: 7pm
- Pacific: 6pm
UTC:
- 1am the next day
It's in the archives after that, so you can always watch -- but it's more fun to watch live and interact with the Fandi Master!
And remember: always know where your towel is!
-----
- Fallen Angels by Michael Flynn, Larry Niven, Jerry Pournelle: https://archive.org/details/fallenangels00larr_0
- Every Star Trek Blueprint, Ever: http://www.cygnus-x1.net/links/lcars/blueprints-main2.php
- Video Conversion and Offline Backup: http://www.onlinevideoconverter.com
- The School of Etiquette SA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy5O_brzRbXtE_m-7hzA_vQ
- Triumph Doreen: https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B0054J49HC
Find a therapist in your area by visiting: http://www.apa.org/helpcenter/therapy.aspx
Or call: (800) 374-2721
- Merch Store: https://teespring.com/en-GB/stores/sylranch
- PayPal Tipjar: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TCX7MYDLJFMQQ
- eBay Store: https://www.ebay.com/usr/wrstone
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wrstone
- Amazon Wishlist: http://a.co/5Y1EGr3
- ASUS ROG STRIX Laptop:: http://a.co/8rFYb9m
- MeWe: https://mewe.com/join/sylranch
- Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/sylranch
---
Most reviewers do "snap reviews," made at the end of the episode. The Fandi Master goes deeper, using his theatrical background to "peel back the curtain."
He gives thoughtful reviews that delve into direction, lighting, cinematography, acting ... everything that went into making you feel the way you did.
Not just HOW you felt, but WHY.
Join live and interact with the Fandi Master through chat! He'll discuss anything from Flash Gordon serials to the importance of posture and Triumph Doreen bras in modern cosplay!
Most importantly, the Fandi Master asks the question: "Is it any good?"
Tales From SYL Ranch is live on YouTube and Twitch Mondays at:
North America:
- Eastern: 9pm
- Central: 8pm
- Mountain: 7pm
- Pacific: 6pm
UTC:
- 1am the next day
It's in the archives after that, so you can always watch -- but it's more fun to watch live and interact with the Fandi Master!
And remember: always know where your towel is!
-----
- Fallen Angels by Michael Flynn, Larry Niven, Jerry Pournelle: https://archive.org/details/fallenangels00larr_0
- Every Star Trek Blueprint, Ever: http://www.cygnus-x1.net/links/lcars/blueprints-main2.php
- Video Conversion and Offline Backup: http://www.onlinevideoconverter.com
- The School of Etiquette SA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy5O_brzRbXtE_m-7hzA_vQ
- Triumph Doreen: https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B0054J49HC
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