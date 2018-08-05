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Entrepreneur's Journey 1
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12 views • August 05, 2018
My journey coming out of the submarine service in 1987 in pursuit of a vision. On this journey to develop a self-sustainable organic, hydropoinic co-op with microgeneration off-grid clean energy sources that ties into the local food, health and education system.
I call it the Joseph Project and will be establishing the first prototype here in the Ozarks within the next year.
Learn how to overcome obsticles in the way of your own vision and collaborate with us.
I call it the Joseph Project and will be establishing the first prototype here in the Ozarks within the next year.
Learn how to overcome obsticles in the way of your own vision and collaborate with us.
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