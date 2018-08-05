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John Schlitt, David Meece, Chuck Girard - ATN Minute
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14 views • August 05, 2018
John Schlitt - Lead singer of Petra, multiple gold records, Grammy and Dove awards. David Meece - 30 top 10 hits, Christian music hall of fame inductee. Chuck Girard - First CCM band called Love Song, successful solo career.
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