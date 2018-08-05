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Bruce Carroll, Bob Bennett, Scott Wesley Brown - ATN Minute
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6 views • August 05, 2018
Bruce Carroll - CCM Artist, has won two Grammy's and seven Dove Awards! Bob Bennett - CCM Artist, considered by many in the industry as the best CCM song writer, had album of the year voted by CCM Mag. Scot Wesley Brown - CCM Artist, several number one songs.
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