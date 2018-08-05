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Dallas Holm & Scott Wesley Brown - ATN Minute
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18 views • August 05, 2018
Dallas Holm - is a well known Christian singer-songwriter who has done more than 4000 concerts. His 38 recordings has garnered gold records, multiple Dove awards, Grammy nominations and several number one songs like, "Rise Again". - Scott Wesley Brown - has had several No.1 Christian Contemporary songs. Some of his most noted songs are, "Yeshua Ha Mashiach, This Little Child, He Will Carry You, My Treasure
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ATN - News Blog - leahtillock.blogspot.com/
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