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David Murry Podcast 51 Understanding The Kingdom Of Heaven (080318)
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2 views • August 05, 2018
Learn how the Kingdom of God operates and how to live IN it. Let's begin to fulfill Eph 4:11-14. We are called to flow in His heart AND Power.
ADDITIONAL teachings and resources found on DWMURRY.COM (WEBSITE)
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1868/understanding-kingdom-heaven-080318#ixzz5NGPTnsrQ
ADDITIONAL teachings and resources found on DWMURRY.COM (WEBSITE)
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1868/understanding-kingdom-heaven-080318#ixzz5NGPTnsrQ
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