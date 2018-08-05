Behold The Man

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.

Learn about Jesus Christ and how he paid the price for our sins. Get all the great Bible teachings in DVD quality direct from the source: http://store.kjv1611.org/