The Bible and The Two Kingdoms

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Biblical time-line from the beginning (Alpha) to the end (Omega). The Kingdom Of God (RIGHTEOUSNESS, AND PEACE, AND JOY IN THE HOLY GHOST (ROM 14:17), INVISIBLE SPIRITUAL KINGDOM, INCLUDING SPIRITUAL BEINGS) vs The Kingdom Of Heaven (LITERAL. VISIBLE, MATERIAL ON THIS EARTH AS PART OF A MATERIAL SOLAR SYSTEM IN A PHYSICAL UNIVERSE):
http://store.kjv1611.org/kingdom-of-god-vs-kingdom-of-heaven-dvd/
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