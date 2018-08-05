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CAFR Question for David Price 2009
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20 views • August 05, 2018
I attended a town hall meeting in Cary, North Carolina where I was able to ask David Price about the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. On February 23, 2009, I hand delivered a notarized copy of four follow up questions along with a copy of the entire town hall meeting video to Anna Tilghman. Anna approached me at the town hall meeting and gave me her business card and I told her I would make sure she got a copy of the video. I have tried several times to contact Anna, even spoke with her once March 24, 2009. The other two times I called back she was either at the campaign office, or I left a message asking her to call me back on April 8, 2009. However, to this day, I have yet to receive any type of reply. I will keep trying until I get some form of response.
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