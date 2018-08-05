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Lawsuits against Stalkers Fake News & Malaysian Police Bandits
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26 views • August 05, 2018
We are fighting a stalker who wont stop harassing. Check Facebook ID: Goh Sia Ern
We are fighting a CNN type Malaysian based Fake News service for deadly defamation of character.
We are fighting Malaysian Bandito Cops who just watched as an innocent woman got beaten badly, choked & locked up by criminals in 2011. Now they ridicule her some more!
The Malaysian cops asked for protection money!
They called me demanding money for the safety & beat her some more
My Malaysian experience 2011.
We are fighting a CNN type Malaysian based Fake News service for deadly defamation of character.
We are fighting Malaysian Bandito Cops who just watched as an innocent woman got beaten badly, choked & locked up by criminals in 2011. Now they ridicule her some more!
The Malaysian cops asked for protection money!
They called me demanding money for the safety & beat her some more
My Malaysian experience 2011.
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