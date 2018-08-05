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The Art of Persuasion - The RIGHT Way: Using Humor and Mockery
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366 views • August 05, 2018
In this video, we're going to look at an ad called The Donkey Whisperer. The ad from 2012 is for Roger Williams, the Republican candidate for Congress from a district in South Central Texas - usually a fairly liberal area. He won 58.4% of the vote, easily beating both the Democrat and the Libertarian candidates running against him. This is definitely not your typical campaign ad. Let's watch as he skewers the policies of the Left.
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