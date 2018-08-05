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Star Trails Movie
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10 views • August 05, 2018
Who knew Polaris (The North Star) was in my back yard? Funny how it NEVER moves while "the Earth is wobbling on its axis as it revolves around the Sun". I can see the Sun changing locations in the winter and summer months, yet Polaris stays in the same position 24/7/365.
How can it be noon when the sun is behind the earth and North America is in the dark? Rising from the east, yes. Setting in the west, no. Remember, each position represents noon.
How can it be noon when the sun is behind the earth and North America is in the dark? Rising from the east, yes. Setting in the west, no. Remember, each position represents noon.
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