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The Art of Persuasion - The RIGHT Way: The Power of Hope
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36 views • August 04, 2018
In 1984, a presidential campaign ad was created that was so powerful and so effectively captured the mood of the nation that it defined the next presidential term. We're going to take a look at that ad on The Art of Persuasion - The RIGHT way.
The campaign ad we're talking about was created for the Ronald Reagan re-election campaign. It's called Morning in America. It is a skillful use of Hope as the driving factor in persuasion.
http://thecivilright.org/
The campaign ad we're talking about was created for the Ronald Reagan re-election campaign. It's called Morning in America. It is a skillful use of Hope as the driving factor in persuasion.
http://thecivilright.org/
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