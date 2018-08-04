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Proselytizing The Climate Religion
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249 views • August 04, 2018
Belief in climate catastrophism is a religion, not a science, and the people pushing it are extremely cynical. In this video I expose the spectacular climate misinformation told by James Cameron and Sigourney Weaver at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
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