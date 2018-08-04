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Cyber Terror in Malaysia Lawsuits against Cybercrime & Hatred
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63 views • August 04, 2018
Lawsuit against Malaysian Cybercrime
After terrible organized harassment & Incitement to Hatred we had to act.
Malaysian Internet Platforms are out of control. Personal data is stolen & abused everywhere in Malaysia.
Below are some links as examples.
https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/s/23081
https://vulcanpost.com/626117/malaysia-data-breach-mcmc-block/
https://www.carbonblack.com/2017/11/06/malaysian-data-breach-leaves-stolen-data-online-long-time/
After terrible organized harassment & Incitement to Hatred we had to act.
Malaysian Internet Platforms are out of control. Personal data is stolen & abused everywhere in Malaysia.
Below are some links as examples.
https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/s/23081
https://vulcanpost.com/626117/malaysia-data-breach-mcmc-block/
https://www.carbonblack.com/2017/11/06/malaysian-data-breach-leaves-stolen-data-online-long-time/
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