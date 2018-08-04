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THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE - THE CROSS OF CHRIST AND THE LOVE OF GOD
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7 views • August 04, 2018
Pastor Andrew Russell gives an overview about the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The bible readings are from Matthew 27, Mark 15; Luke 23 and John 19. It shows God’s love for His creation and the obedience of Jesus Christ to be a sacrifice for our sins. John 3:15-16 says: “That whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.
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