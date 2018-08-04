Nazca Lines - Palpa

This footage was made over the desert in Nazca. The pathways, animal shapes require further investigation. It is clear to the eye that this is a symbolic language being etched on the sand as a testimony of an ancient pre- deluvian intercontinental unknown civilization related to those who engraved the Ica stones found in Ocucaje desert. Further data is found in the book ' El Mensaje de las Piedras de Ica', witten by Dr. Javier Cabrera Darquea.

Graham Hancock was and has been one of the toughest exponents of the theory of this atalantean, mu?,civilization.

Cesar Soriano's argumented findings of three- finger mommy and elongated head adds evidence to the puzzle.

Thierry Jamin , independent French researcher, announced this finding in a Hotel in Lima.

Jaime Lizarraga`s discovery of alleged ancient machinery corresponding to ORPARTS under the lake Titikaka makes it clear that these so-called metahumans, 'gods', Virachochas, Neterus, Devas, Annunnaki, Elohims...have been on earth surveilling the earth and the galaxy as stated in the book ' TRANSYLVANIAN SUNRISE' written by Radu Cinamar which depicts a clear description of an holographic room under Mount Bucegi discovered and immediately censored and videotaped by National Geographic in Romania.David Parcerisa recently uploades a video called ' Descubierta Base de Enki'

Antonio Portugal Alvizuri describes his journey into a Chinkana-elaboarted tunnel- in the southern tip in TItikaka ( Bolivian Zone),and the contact he has had with our ancestors , also knows as the masters of light.

Voici on peut s’apercevoir que le travail fait a été désignée afin qu’il peut se distinguer au moment que une autre civilisation comme le nôtre puisse augmenter ses connaissance par rapport a celle de temps ancestrales. Graham Hancock dans son premier ouvrage ‘Fingerprints of the Gods’ (Empreintes des Dieux) fait une révélation extraordinaire en reliant une civilisation ancienne a des autres qui se sont suivi.

En effet, Antonio Portugal ALvizuri dans son livre, ‘La Chinkana del Titikaka’ ( La Chincana (Le Tunnel de Titikaka ,decrit merveilleusement son parcours a travers une portal physiquement ouvert au sud de laque de la Bolivie.

En outre, Jaime Lizarraga du Perou, nous offre une testimonial des machines employés possiblement pour construire les bâtiments a Cuzco, parelles a ceux de Sacsaywuaman, Machupicchu et même ceux de Tiawanaku captée avec Google Earth .

Thierry Jamin nous donne une reportage sur les momies a trois doigt de Nazca decouvert récemment a Ica et censuree par le gouvernement Peruvien.

Radu Cinamar ecrit le livre,’ Transylvanian Sunrise’ ( L’aurore de Transylvanie) dont il décrit une salle holographique des constellation et du dessins de ADN qui se trouve dans le Film ,’ Prometeus’, tans pis que le Film ‘ Annunaki1 ‘ a été censurée. Comme même, le lignes de Nazca sont l’évidence in situ que une autre civilisation a décidé de laisser un message encrypté sur le plateau de Nazca…