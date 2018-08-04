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Virtual Cockpit F-14A Tomcat KNZY to USS Nimitz
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217 views • August 04, 2018
Flight simulation as a virtual training scenario has undergone exponential development in the last ten years. This simulator is a 64 bit platform that allows the virtual pilot to take advantage of state-of-the-art technology, improving skills via training scenarios.
This scenario is our first in a series, depicting a land based departure to carrier landing in the Grumman F-14A "Tomcat".
Enjoy your flight.
This scenario is our first in a series, depicting a land based departure to carrier landing in the Grumman F-14A "Tomcat".
Enjoy your flight.
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