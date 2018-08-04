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21 Coptic Christians Beheaded Martyerd by ISIS Muslims. Full Footage. (explicit)
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1394 views • August 04, 2018
I believe every adult Christian needs to watch this once. Warning this video is not for children.
These men refused to deny Jesus Christ. So many people in the churches in America today will hear "depart i never knew you". Believing erroneously that they will getbtonheaven because they said a prayer one time and asked Jesus into their heart but live no differently than the world.
Do not be deceived.
These men refused to deny Jesus Christ. So many people in the churches in America today will hear "depart i never knew you". Believing erroneously that they will getbtonheaven because they said a prayer one time and asked Jesus into their heart but live no differently than the world.
Do not be deceived.
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