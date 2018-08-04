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Free Energy Nitinol Heat Machines invented in the early 1970
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110 views • August 04, 2018
engine runs on mechanical energy conversion from metal transforming shape due to temperature change.
Nitinol Heat Engine, works on physical movement of special metal, unlike the Stirling Engines that work on moving air from hot to cold heat sinks.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Nitinol Heat Engine, works on physical movement of special metal, unlike the Stirling Engines that work on moving air from hot to cold heat sinks.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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