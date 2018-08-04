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We've All Been FOOLED - 50 Year Old Recording Proves Everything
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440 views • August 04, 2018
This is a recording from 1967, It describes events we see in the news today with shocking accuracy. Everything was pre planned and they only have one goal. Myron Fagan is the speaker This is the real DEEP STATE. (The Deep State Is The Illuminati.)
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