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Electronic Newman Motor - Super Simple (Joseph Newman first inventor)
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158 views • August 04, 2018
Electronic Newman Motor - Super Simple (Joseph Newman first inventor)
pulse motor that uses extremely little energy because of the way it works.
magnet, or two magnets surrounded by one winding coil above and below shaft magnets are mounted on.
a make and break electrical connection energizes the coils as the magnets rotate.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
pulse motor that uses extremely little energy because of the way it works.
magnet, or two magnets surrounded by one winding coil above and below shaft magnets are mounted on.
a make and break electrical connection energizes the coils as the magnets rotate.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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