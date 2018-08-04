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REFORMATION MESSAGE - The Election of Donald Trump From A Broader, Spiritual Perspective
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10 views • August 04, 2018
One Universal truth is "Life Always Seek Balance." When things become too far out of whack you can bet the universe will push back towards a more balanced state. This talk by Lee Carroll provides an Interesting perspective on the phenomenon of Donald Trump being miraculously elected President. This is a message about who Donald Trump really is and the part he is playing in reforming our world.
Brought to you by The Kick Them All Out Project: http://KickThemAllOut.com
Brought to you by The Kick Them All Out Project: http://KickThemAllOut.com
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