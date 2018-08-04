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The Sabbath Debate: Was the Sabbath changed? Does God require Sabbath keeping from Christians?
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31 views • August 04, 2018
In this video, I talk about the Sabbath controversy and share my position on it.
Music used: Anguish by Kevin MacLeod
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godlydragonreviewsandapologetics/
Gab: https://gab.ai/GDRA
Minds: https://www.minds.com/GodlyDragonRevi...
Lordsbook: https://www.lordsbook.org/eksupersonic
WrongThink: https://wrongthink.net/GodlyDragonReviewsandApologetics
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvdsbb5_W9nU_tgyerYyoXA
Music used: Anguish by Kevin MacLeod
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godlydragonreviewsandapologetics/
Gab: https://gab.ai/GDRA
Minds: https://www.minds.com/GodlyDragonRevi...
Lordsbook: https://www.lordsbook.org/eksupersonic
WrongThink: https://wrongthink.net/GodlyDragonReviewsandApologetics
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvdsbb5_W9nU_tgyerYyoXA
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