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Tucker: Left thinks racism against white people impossible
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818 views • August 04, 2018
Fox News
Published on Aug 2, 2018
New York Times writer Sarah Jeong's racist tweets surface and show that the left thinks it's impossible to be racist to white people.
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Published on Aug 2, 2018
New York Times writer Sarah Jeong's racist tweets surface and show that the left thinks it's impossible to be racist to white people.
Subscribe to Fox News! https://www.youtube.com/user/FoxNewsC...
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/
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