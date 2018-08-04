© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Government Surveillance Out Of Control - Part 2
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • August 04, 2018
This is the video "Stop Watching Us - The Video" which can be found on YouTube through the EFForg channel.
StopWatching.us is a coalition of more than 100 public advocacy organizations and companies from across the political spectrum.
StopWatching.us is a coalition of more than 100 public advocacy organizations and companies from across the political spectrum.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.