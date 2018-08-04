© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Unexplained w. Richard Shaw
Follow
0
Share
Report
202 views • August 04, 2018
Richard Shaw Film producer, ATN Wolrd News Teammate and president of Pinlight Studios with such works as The Watchers series and The Torah Codes presents recent info on some unexplained topics. First the recent test results of the elongated skulls, then he talks on things like identified objects, the weird happenings with AI's and the slow poisons of air, water and food.
ATN - Website - atnworldnews.com/
ATN - News Blog - leahtillock.blogspot.com/
ATN - Email Sign Up - eepurl.com/dyTeF5
ATN - Website - atnworldnews.com/
ATN - News Blog - leahtillock.blogspot.com/
ATN - Email Sign Up - eepurl.com/dyTeF5
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.