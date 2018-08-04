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Don't choose favourites, e v e r y tooth deserves to be flossed
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63 views • August 04, 2018
✧Wrap floss around the base of each tooth,make sure you go beneath the gum line-hugging the tooth tightly with floss & in a rubbing motion KICKING OFF the bacteria 👾 🎯 🍃Levelup-GLIDE a drop of diluted essential oil/coconut oil on to your floss to get those juicy healing properties between each tooth, reduce plaque, heal receeding/bleeding gums
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