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GLOBAL MONETARY POLICY | The Underminers Documentary Series
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36 views • August 04, 2018
The documentary takes you through the deterioration of U.S. economic system by means of taxation and the Federal Reserve creation. It looks at the culmination of how mankind has been manipulated through money and coursed into doing the will of Lucifer. Scripture viewed in fine detail reveals how Satan’s master tool worked to deceive normal powerless men and women into selling mankind out for personal riches and a place in his fallen kingdom of this world.
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