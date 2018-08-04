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THE UNDERMINERS DOCUMENTARY SERIES | The Return of the First World Order
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33 views • August 04, 2018
Globalization, is it the final chapter for mankind as ruler over the earth or is it the transfer of power to the legion of brute beast? Or, will the populous hand control over? The populous will hand control over again, for there is nothing new under the sun. Thus said the Lord.
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