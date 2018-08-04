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International attention for the Dutch pedophile networks
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301 views • August 04, 2018
Although nearly nobody outside The Netherlands is in the know about the horrific situation in our country for thousands of children that are raped and abused by people within the government and the judiciary, there has been some international coverage by the truth media.
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