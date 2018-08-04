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The Perez Sisters - Trump Derangement Syndrome and Tips to Reduce Anxiety
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22 views • August 04, 2018
In this episode, the sisters talk TDS also known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, identity politics, more. Alex and RA offer their insights regarding mainstream media, political bully tactics, as well as tips to reduce anxiety during these very chaotic times.
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Thank you for listening.
We invite you to support our channel:
via Paypal: paypal.me/cafecitobreak
Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/la-marketa
Thank you!
Cafecito Break Podcast
https://cafecitobreak.org/
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