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A guided tour of our coin store in Tampa FL - A Village Stamp & Coin
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34 views • August 04, 2018
Welcome to Village Stamp and Coins. Today I'm just going to show you around our shop, and show you what we have to offer to hobbyists and investors.
We do NO business over the Internet.
Bring your coins or paper money to our coin shop in Tampa FL for a free evaluation and we'll make you an offer on the spot.
Visit A Village Stamp & Coin in Tampa FL http://buysellgoldsilvercoins.com
We do NO business over the Internet.
Bring your coins or paper money to our coin shop in Tampa FL for a free evaluation and we'll make you an offer on the spot.
Visit A Village Stamp & Coin in Tampa FL http://buysellgoldsilvercoins.com
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