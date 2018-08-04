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Similar coins, very different values - coin condition and rarity
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6 views • August 04, 2018
A video about how similar coins can have very different values from the coin experts at A Village Stamp & Coin. Visit the website for Tampa's most trusted coin store at http://buysellgoldsilvercoins.com
Jack discusses the range of coin values for the following:
1943 copper and steel Pennies
1937 Nickel 3-Legged Error Coin
1936 Penny
1942 Half Dollar
We do NO business over the Internet.
Jack discusses the range of coin values for the following:
1943 copper and steel Pennies
1937 Nickel 3-Legged Error Coin
1936 Penny
1942 Half Dollar
We do NO business over the Internet.
Keywords
a village stamp & cointampa coin storevillage stamp & coin1936 penny1937 nickel1937 nickel 3-legged error coin1942 half dollar1943 copper and steel pennies1943 copper penny1943 steel penny3-legged buffalocoin conditioncoin expertscoin raritycoin valuecoinscoins valueraritytampawhat is my coin worthwhat is the value of my coin
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