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What are the colored seals on US paper money?
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21 views • August 04, 2018
A coin and currency expert at A Village Stamp & Coin describes the meaning of the colored seals on the most common types of paper money printed by the US government.
We do NO business over the Internet.
Please come and visit us at A Village Stamp & Coin - Tampa's leading coin store.
http://buysellgoldsilvercoins.com
We do NO business over the Internet.
Please come and visit us at A Village Stamp & Coin - Tampa's leading coin store.
http://buysellgoldsilvercoins.com
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