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How can I sell my coin collection in Tampa?
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12 views • August 04, 2018
A numismatic expert explains what to expect when you decide to sell your coin collection in Tampa.
We do NO business over the Internet.
http://buysellgoldsilvercoins.com
A Village Stamp & Coin, Tampa's leading coin dealers.
Prices quoted in this video are subject to change according to market conditions. At the time of making this video, the spot price of silver was $18.75 an ounce.
We do NO business over the Internet.
http://buysellgoldsilvercoins.com
A Village Stamp & Coin, Tampa's leading coin dealers.
Prices quoted in this video are subject to change according to market conditions. At the time of making this video, the spot price of silver was $18.75 an ounce.
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