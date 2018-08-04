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Ending Corruption - Creating a New, Private Society - Ken Cousens Explains How and Why - Part 1 of 2
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202 views • August 04, 2018
Sarah Westall interviews Ken Cousens of Panterra D'Oro Private Society. Ken explains the private society model and how and why Panterra is using that structure to create a new template for society.
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