Is Bluetooth Safe? Radio Frequency Radiation Wireless Microwave EMF Protection

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BioInitiative Report 2012 (bioinitiative.org) summarized biological effects from exposure to wireless radiation start at 3.4 to 6 microwatts per square meter average. Watch measurements on the right side of meter closely!