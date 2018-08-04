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Tribute to John Erwin 1st episode RawHide
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28 views • August 04, 2018
The great John Erwin, He-Man fans should like this..
Questions arise as to why Trail boss Favour ever picked up this Teddy fellow to the drove.
.."Thanks Mr. Favour."..
(Also the song is from a great Vancouver band, Black Berry Wood, St. James Infirmary Blues, but sometimes I think it's St. John's..)
Questions arise as to why Trail boss Favour ever picked up this Teddy fellow to the drove.
.."Thanks Mr. Favour."..
(Also the song is from a great Vancouver band, Black Berry Wood, St. James Infirmary Blues, but sometimes I think it's St. John's..)
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