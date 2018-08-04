Cell Tower Radiation - Radiation Dangers In Residential Neighborhood - Crimes Against Humanity!

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A short video of a cell tower located inside a residential neighborhood in McCloud, CA. Most likely nobody in this neighborhood considers this tower is exposing their families to unhealthy levels of radio frequency radiation!