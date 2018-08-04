No More Wireless Radiation! Simple Technology - Get Rid of Wireless - Network Poweline Adapters

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Using this simple technology, Network Powerline Adapters, you may easily create a number of hardwired computer workstations around your home or office and NOT have to use the wireless function on your modem or router. Yes, it is true, these Powerline Adapters do raise the level of 'dirty electricity' on the home wiring. However, they can be unplugged at night, and according to some professionals, they are the least of two evils, wireless radiation being the worst offender. So at least this technology gives you an alternative to wireless.