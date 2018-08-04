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Ambient Nights - [Sol System][Moons] - Hyperion
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5 views • August 04, 2018
Ambient Nights first appeared on the internet in 2004, releasing a series of nine ambient mixes, each of which were designed to fit onto a CD.Ambient Nights was one of the first mix sites that used 320kbps quality in both mixing and the presenting of its mixes These mixes were made in such a way as to fulfil the obligations of "Freedom of Expression" and are offered to listeners in a non-stop format for continuous listening.
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