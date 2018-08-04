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WHY THE RESURRECTION OF JESUS CHRIST IS SO IMPORTANT
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16 views • August 04, 2018
Pastor Andrew Russell uses bible passages from Acts Chapter One, 1. Corinthians Chapter 15 and John Chapter 20 and talks about the evidence of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. There is the heavily guarded tomb and then there are over 500 witnesses who have seen the risen Christ. Believing in the resurrection of Jesus Christ is an important step for salvation because without the resurrection there is no eternal life and Christianity would be like any other religion.
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