© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Magnitsky Act this movie challenges the basis of the Magnitsky Act as both parties voted yes????
Follow
0
Share
Report
160 views • August 04, 2018
Bill Browder was personally named by Putin at the summit with Trump in regards to unpaid Tax Issues related to Hermitage Capital when they were operating in Russia looks like the skeletons have come out of the closet, will Russian and FBI forensic agents be allowed to question him while under a polygraph? test on US Soil or UK soil. Hermitage Capital was already being investigated by Russian Tax investigators for Tax Fraud in 2005? so maybe there's some missing background pieces in this puzzle.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.