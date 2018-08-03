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LEGION | The 3RD and 4TH Divergence Part II of II
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161 views • August 03, 2018
Part 2 of the documentary LEGION goes into the origin of the dark side of schizophrenia and mind control by way of devils. The subject truly addresses the fact that mankind is under duress by supernatural entities with higher knowledge of human nature.
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