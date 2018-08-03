© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
URUAV UR65 -- Now I want one!
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • August 03, 2018
My son wants to get into drones, so while he's practicing on the simulator, I selected some gear and this little URUAV UR65 for him. I got it setup and gave it a few tests. I like it!
-URUAV UR65
-T8SG V2 Advanced
-808 #16 D Lens
-Quanum Cyclops V2
-EV100 DVR
Music http://modarchive.org
Title: Look In Technospective
Year: 2009 by Carl Kittelberger aka icedream
(Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial)
Length: 6:46 min. (shortened to fit my video)
Thanks to ShotCut at http://www.shotcut.org
-URUAV UR65
-T8SG V2 Advanced
-808 #16 D Lens
-Quanum Cyclops V2
-EV100 DVR
Music http://modarchive.org
Title: Look In Technospective
Year: 2009 by Carl Kittelberger aka icedream
(Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial)
Length: 6:46 min. (shortened to fit my video)
Thanks to ShotCut at http://www.shotcut.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.