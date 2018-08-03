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“60 Minutes" - Soros and the nazis
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308 views • August 03, 2018
In a 60 Minutes interview George Soros admitted that he had no remorse for helping the Nazis steal from Jews during WWII.
- “You went and helped in the confiscation of property from the Jews,” the host said.
- “Yes,” Mr Soros replied.
- “Was it difficult?”
- “Not at all"
- “No feeling of guilt?”
- “No. . . . Whether I was there or not, I was only a spectator. The property was being taken away. So I had no role in taking away that property.”
- “You went and helped in the confiscation of property from the Jews,” the host said.
- “Yes,” Mr Soros replied.
- “Was it difficult?”
- “Not at all"
- “No feeling of guilt?”
- “No. . . . Whether I was there or not, I was only a spectator. The property was being taken away. So I had no role in taking away that property.”
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