© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AMMON BUNDY - TOM LACOVARA-STEWART - BLM EXPOSED - Resurrect the Republic
Follow
0
Share
Report
36 views • August 03, 2018
Ammon Bundy and Tom Lacovara-Stewart in a candid interview. #BLM Exposed.
"They came to kill us" is what he reveals and now as we can see there are plenty of facts to support this conclusion. - Re-Uploaded from YouTube purge.
Support my work - https://paypal.me/RTRTruthMedia
Tom Lacovara-Thomas Lacovara-Stewart https://www.facebook.com/RTRTruthMedia1…
Media Personality Page - https://www.facebook.com/ResurrectTheR…/
#RTRTruthMedia - Resurrect the Republic
"They came to kill us" is what he reveals and now as we can see there are plenty of facts to support this conclusion. - Re-Uploaded from YouTube purge.
Support my work - https://paypal.me/RTRTruthMedia
Tom Lacovara-Thomas Lacovara-Stewart https://www.facebook.com/RTRTruthMedia1…
Media Personality Page - https://www.facebook.com/ResurrectTheR…/
#RTRTruthMedia - Resurrect the Republic
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.