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Climate Change Fraud Used To Justify Growth Of Government
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76 views • August 03, 2018
For many decades, MSM has tried to justify growth in government using climate models. During the 80s and 90s, the MSM contradicted current climate predictions.
See FULL interview at: https://www.youtube.com/user/THElNFOWARRlOR
See FULL interview at: https://www.youtube.com/user/THElNFOWARRlOR
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