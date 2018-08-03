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EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Robinson Talks About Being Tortured In Prison
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137 views • August 03, 2018
Alex Jones presents video footage from Fox News' Tucker Carlson program where Tommy Robinson details his time in prison and how his sentence was used to torture him and break his free will.
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